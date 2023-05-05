On a weekend where the only photos I expected to get were of my little sister’s senior prom, I instead woke to images of my alma mater, Highland High School, engulfed in a fiery inferno. To footage of flames sweeping across its roof — brightening a pitch-black, early-morning sky — the flakes of a late-spring blizzard speckling the blaze. A horror that was deepened, when I realized where the blaze was actually located…
To call D Wing “just” a building would be like referring to the heart as a mere organ. Those rooms and corridors were so much more than wood, drywall and steel — so much more than the terms “gym,” cafeteria,” “band room,” “choir” and “wrestling” could possibly hope to contain.
D Wing was the keeper of countless memories. A place of grueling effort, passion and dedication. It’s where my love of music flourished and where I discovered a wild, enthusiastic joy for marching. It became the launch point for countless competitions, tours, games and exhibitions. The place where we gathered — bleary eyed and sleep deprived — to rehearse shows infused with our very souls. One that welcomed us, each day, with the familiar rattle of twin doors beneath the band room awning; greeting us with smells of cork grease, Mr. Ronk’s coffee and the stained, spit-valve carpet of our beloved sanctuary.
It’s where we assembled on game days to eye-roll Ram Man processions and to play rousing rounds of Ram Power for spring-loaded cheerleaders. Where soft-toed Lassie shoes danced in formation around faded floorboards, twirling sabers in time to Irish Washerwoman, while the throaty, nasal call of bagpipes echoed through dusty rafters.
D Wing is where we gathered to eat and unwind. To laugh, joke and pull pranks as much as we did to work. It was where I experienced the soaring, reckless high of first love and the devastating heartbreak of its aftermath. It’s where we went for a quick maple doughnut between early morning and first hour and where we swayed beneath the blinking strobes of a hundred Homecomings, Snowballs, Spring Flings and Senior Proms.
It was a place of fundraising and rock-a-thons. Where we bonded over shared struggles and huddled in frightened clusters on Sept. 11, 2001, eating lunch, while friends talked of war and enlisting; discussing an uncertain future we didn’t know what to do with.
For so many, D Wing was where we found our truest selves. Where we pursued our deepest passions and felt the most at home in skins we hadn’t quite grown into, yet. It was a place of gathering. Where we assembled to cheer. To celebrate. To mourn and be challenged. A temple where rivalries were won and lost. Where dreams were shattered… perused…
Born.
I cannot begin to describe my heartache at seeing that hallowed era of my life reduced to ashes. In the days after, all I could do was cling to the words of my sweet 9-year-old, who — when she saw my tears — grabbed my hand and said with all the love and conviction her little body contained, “Don’t worry, mommy… they’re going to rebuild.”
It hurt, but even then, I knew she was right.
In Greek mythology, the phoenix was an immortal creature, whose lifecycle renewed through fire — however, not just any blaze would do. Instead, that magnificent bird had to be reborn from the ashy pyre of its own demise. This suggests that personal fire was not just important — a convenient ingredient for rebirth — but that it was essential. That the pain, suffering and hardship of the bird’s undoing was vital to becoming a more perfect version of itself… that it was, indeed, incapable of such development, without it.
We see the same life-altering improvements in the fertile soil of volcanic ash. In the millions of lodgepole saplings that sprang up in the aftermath of the 1988 Yellowstone fires. And in the refining, purifying furnaces that transform iron-rich ore into the everyday steel of modern industry.
Incredibly — but perhaps, not surprisingly — I’ve also seen it in the ground zero ashes of my beloved D Wing. As we sift through the tattered remains of that old existence — unearthing trophies and soot-stained photographs… a resilient, red-plumed marching hat and uniforms that were somehow passed over by the blaze — a new life is slowly emerging.
I see it in the kind words sprouting from the rubble of shattered cinder blocks. In the renewed sense of sportsmanship growing from warped floorboards. In the heat fractures that have cracked the barricades of long-held grudges and in the flood of donated time, musical instruments, equipment and money — both from neighbors and from far-flung strangers these students have never met.
We feel it, too, in the heartfelt embrace from a fierce, Poky rival… hear it in the healing cry of Ghost Canyon Singers echoing over a packed prom dance floor… and see it tumbling from the wide-open welcome of Century High School’s front doors.
Fire may be the refining element in the mystical transformation of a fairytale bird, but its spark has had a real-life impact on our own metamorphosis. It has turned us into better neighbors, friends and colleagues and has filled us with new levels of compassion and empathy we didn’t know we possessed.
As a result, what we rebuild in the coming months and years will be far stronger than anything we could have developed on our own. Because, of course, we will rebuild…
After all, D Wing might have been our heart, but its soul is something else altogether… it is an essence. A feeling that can’t be burned. One that will continue to live on, protected and cherished by the countless students who ever called — or will call it — home.
Julie Hansen (nee, Baker) is a history enthusiast, concert pianist and attorney (but only when there’s Diet Coke involved). She also writes novels and short stories under the name Julie Tuovi and is represented by Bookends Literary.
