Do you consider yourself to be a picky eater? Perhaps you have a child that fits this description. I was a kid with a healthy appetite who could eat almost anything. That wasn’t always the case for my siblings. Given that much of my childhood was traumatic, it’s not surprising that food was also a source of conflict in our household.
My stepmother was an excellent cook, but she had an ironclad rule that you ate whatever she prepared including the quantity she placed on your plate. That rarely was a problem for me, but my siblings didn’t care for peas, onions, liver, etc., that were periodic table fare. My sister would gag on liver, and it was painful seeing her being cruelly forced to eat food she detested.
We “children” ate our meals separately at a round, oak table. There was a shelf underneath the table where my siblings stowed food they loathed in napkins. Problem was they were children and the playground beckoned. They often forgot to toss the evidence at an opportune moment.
My stepmother would happen upon these stashes, and one day my siblings were summoned to the kitchen (my healthy appetite saved me). I heard her screaming that they were going to eat a pile of molding napkins (these weren’t blue cheese experiments). Shuddering, I scrammed for the playground because hearing child abuse is akin to being abused.
Research provides minimal support for the concept parents should force their children to eat foods they don’t like. It also indicates children should not be made to continue eating when they aren’t hungry. These actions can actually damage the relationship between parents and their children and lead to food disorders.
When my children arrived, we took the parental approach that they didn’t have to eat disliked foods, but we asked them to taste everything once. There were foods they avoided as children, but they grew to be adventuresome diners.
Why are we so contrary when it comes to eating? As we age, we lose two-thirds of our taste buds, which explains why some foods you abhorred as a child now taste delicious as the flavors are less intense. People have varying amounts of taste buds, which can impact their ability to eat spicy food or to drink hot beverages, but most tolerances develop through exposure. Elderly people also begin to lose their sense of taste and smell.
Thrill seekers apparently crave spicy food. That could explain why my friend Taty (who jumps off bridges) practically drinks hot sauce and munches on jalapeños and habaneros for snacks.
My food dislikes primarily relate to bitterness and texture. I have tried sashimi 20 times, but still don’t like the texture of raw fish, while family and friends relish the stuff. Black coffee tastes bitter to me, but adding cream and sugar creates a heavenly drink. Many of us know someone who says cilantro tastes like soap, while others covet this zingy herb in dishes.
If you crave sweets, there’s a pretty good chance your DNA is at work. Scientists believe our sweet tooth is an evolutionary holdover because our ancestors sought out sweetness for caloric boosts that were critical for survival (loving cheesecake is apparently in my genes). Likewise, if you enjoy crunchy foods, you may be exhibiting a penchant for ancient times when humans munched on bugs — that explains the potato chip addiction.
My winter escape to Mexico was delayed in order to share the holidays with family, but I arrived in San Cristobal de Las Casas in time to attend a Chinese New Year’s feast hosted by Ms. Ling. This talented chef owns a five-star Chinese restaurant. Thirty invitees from 15 countries sat together and consumed an exotic spread of delectable Chinese food.
Being a confirmed foodie, I seek out opportunities to share cuisine with old and new friends. I have eaten exotic things like crunchy bugs, gibnut (a Belizean jungle rodent) and cuy (barbecued guinea pig). My son ate raw horse meat in Japan but doesn’t recommend it.
I asked a friend bound for Peru if she planned to try cuy. “What’s that?” I sent her a picture, and she said she was “game.” You might think cuy is eaten in South America because people are poor, but it’s actually an expensive delicacy typically served at weddings and special celebrations. Cuy rhymes with chewy (similar to its texture), but for once doesn’t taste like chicken. She’ll likely make new friends at that chewy Peruvian barbecue.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.
