Do you consider yourself to be a picky eater? Perhaps you have a child that fits this description. I was a kid with a healthy appetite who could eat almost anything. That wasn’t always the case for my siblings. Given that much of my childhood was traumatic, it’s not surprising that food was also a source of conflict in our household.

My stepmother was an excellent cook, but she had an ironclad rule that you ate whatever she prepared including the quantity she placed on your plate. That rarely was a problem for me, but my siblings didn’t care for peas, onions, liver, etc., that were periodic table fare. My sister would gag on liver, and it was painful seeing her being cruelly forced to eat food she detested.

Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.

