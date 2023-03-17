Martin Hackworth NEW

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the U.S. Department of Energy has concluded that the virus behind the COVID-19 pandemic, more likely than not, originated in a lab in Wuhan, China, rather than in wet markets many kilometers away. This reporting is far from the last word on the subject because it's based on a leak of classified materials. Right now, we still don't know what the evidence behind this happens to be. But the DOE conclusion does align with a public FBI assessment (also based on classified materials), along with the conclusions of many other scientists.

The only known difference between these two assessments is confidence. The DOE reportedly assesses their conclusion with low confidence; the FBI with moderate confidence. Other government agencies are still backing the idea of zoonotic, or natural transmission, to humans, originating in the wet markets of Wuhan.

