What a mess! That’s the best summary I can come up with after a week of reading about the flood of illegal immigrants at the Southern border of the U.S. Thinking the solution to this crisis is simple is akin to believing the Democrats and Republicans will coalesce to solve the problem. That’s theoretically possible after decades of intransigence, but I wouldn’t hold your breath on that scenario playing out any time soon given the ongoing political posturing.

At least one simpleton contended all we had to do was build a wall. If you study America’s history of investing in security at the Southern border, a pattern exists of increased illegal crossings no matter how much money is thrown at the border. Walls don’t stop human tragedies in other nations, but they do incentivize criminals to traffic distressed humans into America. Refugee numbers won’t significantly diminish until changes occur in their countries of origin.

Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.

