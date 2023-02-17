What a mess! That’s the best summary I can come up with after a week of reading about the flood of illegal immigrants at the Southern border of the U.S. Thinking the solution to this crisis is simple is akin to believing the Democrats and Republicans will coalesce to solve the problem. That’s theoretically possible after decades of intransigence, but I wouldn’t hold your breath on that scenario playing out any time soon given the ongoing political posturing.
At least one simpleton contended all we had to do was build a wall. If you study America’s history of investing in security at the Southern border, a pattern exists of increased illegal crossings no matter how much money is thrown at the border. Walls don’t stop human tragedies in other nations, but they do incentivize criminals to traffic distressed humans into America. Refugee numbers won’t significantly diminish until changes occur in their countries of origin.
Where are these people currently coming from — Venezuela, Cuba, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Haiti, Colombia and Peru. Why are they coming? Their countries are awash in poverty, political upheaval, corruption and persecution. People have to be incredibly desperate to leave all that’s familiar with few belongings in hopes of a better life.
Consider Cuba — we have been punishing this nation with sanctions since Castro’s revolution which we helped precipitate. Our actions foment poverty, but little incentive for Cubans to stay in their country. After 70 years, it’s time to revisit our failed, refugee-creating policies regarding this nation.
It’s a catch-22 in many of the Central American countries where our past political actions have had detrimental impacts. Threatening to withhold all aid unless they take action to stop their citizens from leaving is counterproductive. That would worsen economic conditions and assure us of more refugees. However, America should expand discussions with the governments of these countries to reduce corruption and corral gang violence in exchange for additional aid to improve their economies.
At first blush, Venezuela is a mystery. How can a leader who has run his country into the ground maintain power? Almost 7 million people have fled Venezuela since Maduro first gained control — it’s tragic that he is still their “leader” (he reportedly stole the last election). America has a Venezuelan refugee problem, but due to geographic proximity several countries in South America are reeling from the human exodus that has occurred during Maduro’s regime.
Political power in Venezuela mirrors Cuba as their leaders utilize the police and military to maintain control at gunpoint. At some juncture, rage fueled by oppression may bring about meaningful change, but that’s not likely to happen soon; political actions must be considered if we want an immediate decline in their refugee numbers.
Our country cannot continue endlessly absorbing the flow of illegal immigrants. Congress needs to engage in a non-partisan think tank to develop political solutions — I know — dream on. Expanding the policies that promote legal immigration, while penalizing those who ignore the laws, would help. Some of these provisions exist in our immigration laws and more can be enacted.
The Biden administration is working on many fronts to reduce the human crisis at our border, but don’t expect a quick solution to this multi-nation problem. It’s been years in the making partly fueled by our political actions, and it won’t be solved by rhetoric or pathetic grandstanding by governors in Texas and Florida. It’s a complex problem that requires many solutions.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.
