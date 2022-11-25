Noah Reich, left, and David Maldonado, the Los Angeles co-founders of Classroom of Compassion, on Tuesday put up a memorial with photographs of the five victims of a weekend mass shooting at a nearby gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Anderson Lee Aldrich opened fire at Club Q, in which five people were killed and others suffered gunshot wounds before patrons tackled and beat the suspect into submission.
You’ve heard about the incredible bravery of a man who, along with other patrons, subdued the gunman in the act of shooting people at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs last weekend. You heard that those heroes held the shooter until police arrived.
You also know that was not enough to stop the first shots. Those shots had already killed five people and wounded 19 more.
What you probably won’t hear is the stories of the wounded whose lives are crippled and shortened by their injuries. You are even less likely to hear about those who have been traumatized.
The headline news will simply tell you that they “survived” the murderous assault. You won’t hear about their sleepless nights, their survivor’s guilt, or their use of drugs or alcohol or thoughts of suicide when they can no longer cope with the trauma that was inflicted on them by a chance event.
If you have assumed all those in the bar were LGBTQ, you need to know that you could be wrong. The patrons were people who only seconds before had been spending a few happy hours with friends and in some cases family members.
Rich Fierro, who pulled the shooter to the floor and stopped the shooting, is a retired army major who served four tours between Iraq and Afghanistan. He was at the nightclub celebrating a birthday with his wife and other family friends. Also with them were his daughter and her longtime boyfriend. Tragically, the boyfriend was one of the first killed.
Why won’t you hear more of the story about the victims who came out of the bar alive? It has to be more than that the news has moved on to the next mass murder event.
This goes far deeper. The reality is we have become a country too willing to execute murderers but too unwilling to prevent them from committing murder.
If you’re looking for a constructive approach to preventing mass violence, try an internet search on Behavioral Threat Assessment (BTA). It’s involved, but the gist of it is the old “If you see something, say something!” approach to detecting threats before they become violent.
Why don’t we use BTA more? Because it is hard and costs money. Training is required for those who assess threats to determine whether they’re serious or trivial. Cooperation is required of the public to report worrisome behaviors. Manpower is required to be available when a possible threat is reported.
Those who commit mass murders because of a political agenda have invariably been urged on by others with something to gain. Those encouraging violent hate often have the intellect to not perpetrate violence themselves. Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert is an example.
A staunch anti-gay and anti-trans candidate, Boebert won reelection this month by just 554 votes out of more than 327,000 cast. Her attacks on gender nonconforming people as “the other” played well with her Republican base.
No, I’m not saying Boebert caused the Colorado killings. She and a lot of others, though, helped create the environment that led to those murders. There is no doubt that the kind of language she and many like her use to attack others to win favor, including here in Pocatello, creates an environment in which some deeply misguided individual sets out to save the world and ease a grievance by gathering up guns and ammunition and body armor and going off to kill.
Just reacting to mass murders isn’t good enough. Toning down violent rhetoric would help, but that’s not enough, either.
Isn’t it time to take action and stop at least some of the mass shootings before they start? America cannot survive in the long term if we remain willing to grieve the dead but unwilling to do the difficult and costly work it takes to protect the living.
