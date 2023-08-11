Martin Hackworth NEW

Martin Hackworth

“Just because you are a character doesn't mean that you have character.” — The Wolf, “Pulp Fiction”

The world is mostly a wonderful place. I say it all the time, and I truly think it to be so. I’m also a big believer in the precept that every day above ground is a good one. But the world is certainly not a perfect place, and some days above ground are indisputably better than others. Maybe it’s actually better that way. Challenges give us opportunities to grow and improve.

Associated Press and Idaho Press Club-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding bicycles and motorcycles, arranging and playing music. Follow him on Twitter @MartinHackworth.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.