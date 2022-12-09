It’s the story of our modern American Christmas miracle. About this time of year tinsel lines windows, images of Rudolph, Frosty and Santa pop up in yards, colored lights, stars and angels adorn plastic trees. And most miraculous: most of it traveled 11,000 miles to get here.
Eighty percent of the world’s Christmas decorations and accessories come from the Yiwu area in east China's Zhejiang province. The Yiwu market is a complex of over 600 medium to large manufacturers, many of whom specialize in the year-round production of Christmas “stuff.”
Wayne Bronner runs Bronner's Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, Michigan. As CEO of the self-styled "world's largest Christmas store," Bonner was recently featured in the Xinhua, China, media explaining that “we buy from Chinese factories very extensively. The prices of ornaments and Christmas lights from China are much lower than those from Europe and we sell a lot of them."
Bronner’s answer summarizes why U.S. supply chains are so dependent on mainland China: It is from China that “inexpensive stuff” flows into the veins of U.S. consumers.
This reliance goes back to 1979, when China launched a series of economic reforms. The communist government allowed price and ownership incentives for certain producers, even opportunities for free market sales. Four special economic zones were created along the coast designed to attract foreign investment, boost exports and import high technology into China.
The China of today is not the widely impoverished nation of 40 years ago. The Chinese “Forbes 100” lists the nation’s richest business owners. Lin Bin, No. 100 on this year’s list, has a net worth approaching $4 billion. He is vice chairman of Xiaomi, one of the world's biggest smartphone brands, and formerly was director of engineering for Google.
Few international policy challenges are as tricky and high stakes as our trade stance with the People’s Republic of China. The Chinese marketplace is, according to the International Monetary Fund, already 20 percent larger than the United States. Especially for U.S. farm exports, access to these Chinese consumers has already crossed the point of being “too big to fail.”
But America’s dependence on China for “stuff” is unhealthy. COVID-19 revealed that even short-term disruptions of the supply chain can leave American store shelves empty. When world demand spiked for flu drugs and pharmaceuticals, the United States was left begging, and regained access to needed supplies only by paying more. This helped drive our current inflation woes.
On the playground of world trade, China is the mean kid. Despite years negotiating intellectual property protection, China still gives half-hearted lip-service to U.S. patents and trade secrets. Its digital products, such as the TikTok video-sharing app, are fraught with security weaknesses. And Cyberproof.com lists China as the world’s No. 1 origin for phishing, malware and ransomware computer attacks.
Rising Chinese incomes have had an impact on its manufacturing. Once home to sweatshops, poisoned rivers and toxic paint, China today struggles to overcome decades of environmental, safety and worker health deficiencies. Closing the gap has had a price, literally, as the economic advantage of China’s “cheap stuff” has already started to narrow.
The solution is not Sinophobia, an irrational and racist dislike for Chinese sourcing. For one, Taiwan continues to be a very valuable and responsible trade partner for the United States. For another, refusing to trade with China only because “it’s China” informs no improvement to the U.S. economy and likely does nothing but play musical chairs with worldwide supply chains.
The logical solution is a return to U.S. manufacturing. “Make it here” puts ingenuity to the test, ushering in a wave of jobs in automation, robotics, process control and supply chain management. These are skills currently in short supply but training a generation in these fields would be well worth it.
And what a great Christmas gift: warm homes supported by green paychecks resulting from bringing Santa’s workshop back to America.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.
