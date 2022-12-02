In my study of violence in the Asian religions, I was surprised to learn that it was militant Buddhists in Tibet, Sri Lanka, Burma and Japan that were responsible for the most violence. However, the Christian Taipings hold the world record for deaths in their bloody campaign against the Qing dynasty from 1850 to 1864.

In 1868, the Meiji Restoration saw the return of Japanese imperial rule and Shinto as the state religion. Shinto is a form of ancestor worship based on the belief that all Japanese descended from the first emperor Jimmu, son of the Sun Goddess.

