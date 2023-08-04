Martin Hackworth NEW

A few years ago, I wrote a column for the Idaho State Journal, “Nicky,” about a local street character, an elderly woman, who’d managed to run afoul of the legal system because of her behavior, typically involving protesting things that she didn’t like. I still see her at least once a week, holding up signs on some street corner and yelling at passersby.

In that column, I questioned the local judge who was handling the case and expressed sympathy for the family of the woman in question, who were at their wit’s end. I know firsthand how tough it is to deal with those close to you who are in the grips of mental illness and/or substance abuse because I’ve had a front-row seat for much of my life. I have endless empathy for anyone dealing with anything like this.

Associated Press and Idaho Press Club-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding bicycles and motorcycles, arranging and playing music. Follow him on Twitter @MartinHackworth.

