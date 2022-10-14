Kelly Hirning

Today's economic challenges of stubborn inflation and high costs have significantly impacted families' budgets. When casting their ballot for governor, I encourage voters to consider how Gov. Brad Little has alleviated financial burdens for many parents and caregivers of young children at this difficult time.

In his first term in office, Gov. Little led the effort to increase the state's early literacy intervention fund five-fold, helping improve children's literacy rates. In doing so, he also ensured that this extra funding gave school districts the option to offer voluntary, full-day kindergarten at no cost to parents and caregivers. Furthermore, he allocated $100 million in urgent COVID relief funding to keep the child care industry afloat during the height of the pandemic, without which parents would not be able to work.

