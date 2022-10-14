Today's economic challenges of stubborn inflation and high costs have significantly impacted families' budgets. When casting their ballot for governor, I encourage voters to consider how Gov. Brad Little has alleviated financial burdens for many parents and caregivers of young children at this difficult time.
In his first term in office, Gov. Little led the effort to increase the state's early literacy intervention fund five-fold, helping improve children's literacy rates. In doing so, he also ensured that this extra funding gave school districts the option to offer voluntary, full-day kindergarten at no cost to parents and caregivers. Furthermore, he allocated $100 million in urgent COVID relief funding to keep the child care industry afloat during the height of the pandemic, without which parents would not be able to work.
As a business leader, I strongly believe that the smartest investment we can make is children's academic success, starting with early learning. Resources directed at early childhood education and kindergarten can lead to better economic outcomes, not just for the kids themselves but for parents who are part of the workforce and contribute to their community
Any education professional will tell you that a child should be reading at grade level at the end of third grade. At that phase in their elementary education, kids learn to read, and after that critical benchmark, they read to learn.
Early literacy starts with access to full-day kindergarten-children who attend full-day kindergarten show significantly more substantial academic gains than their counterparts in half day programs. Until this academic year, Idaho only provided state funding for half-day kindergarten.
Local school districts that offer full-day kindergarten did so through federal programs or grants, local levies, or by charging parents, leaving many children disadvantaged at the start of their K- 12 education due to their economic status or zip code. Thanks to Gov. Little, more of Idaho's children now have access to full-day kindergarten.
Gov. Little has also prioritized the child care needs of families. Prior to the pandemic in 2019, Idaho's child care gap meant that over 20,000 families lacked access to the care they needed, forcing some parents to work reduced hours or drop out of the labor market. At that time, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce determined that Idaho's childcare issues result in an estimated $479 million loss annually in the state's economy. Gov. Little's bold actions to ensure many child care providers did not go under during the pandemic helped prevent a more significant gap that would have harmed our economy.
That's why I'm pleased to see that Save the Children Action Network, a leading political voice for children, for the first time in its history, has weighed in on Idaho's gubernatorial race by endorsing Gov. Brad Little for reelection. Considering Little's record of standing up for our state's youngest learners, this endorsement is a no-brainer.
Idaho is an excellent place for parents and caregivers to lay down roots and raise their kids, but it takes effort at every level of government to maintain this success. To tap into our state's true potential, I encourage more Idaho policymakers to invest in our children's future.
Brad Little has earned my vote for governor because he's taken decisive action to deliver a brighter future for our children and state while alleviating financial burdens on families. I urge others to join me in supporting his campaign.
Kelly Hirning is the owner of Hirning Buick GMC in Pocatello.
