What does exclusion mean to you? An exclusion is an instance of leaving something or someone out. Do you sometimes feel left out of your family, your organization, out of politics or society in general? Or are you an insider? Arthur C. Brooks, former CEO of American Enterprise Institute, has suggested that 15 percent of liberal or conservative thinkers are the extremists who push to exclude others from participation. Brooks believes that the 70 percent in the middle don’t disrespect or hate each other and can achieve consensus and work together to make things better.
Several ISJ commentators write in the July 29 issue that the Idaho GOP is becoming a private club that excludes any who don’t pass their version of a purity test. Some say that fraternal organizations on campuses or in communities are exclusionary. Idaho higher education has been financially punished because they promoted inclusion rather than exclusion. In national news are stories about large religious organizations that are voting or sustaining policies to exclude women or exclude gay and transgender people from membership. A new national product and service online marketplace aims to exclude any company that has ‘woke’ policies (whatever that means). Here in Pocatello some are organizing to exclude selected books and costumed storytellers from libraries. Legislative control over school curriculum is aimed at excluding teaching aspects of history and social science. An exclusionary tactic is revising emphasis such as teaching that slaves learned skills that could be used for their "personal benefit" to soften realities of slavery trauma.
Does a community that tolerates or even encourages exclusion function less effectively? In general, no one enjoys feeling left out, and it can be hard on a person's mental health when it happens. Exclusion can lower self-esteem and confidence and contribute to the development of conditions like depression. Mental health challenges have a growing impact on Idaho businesses. Exclusion contributes to loneliness. An excluded person can become angry and seek revenge through violence such as "going postal" or radicalized into an anti-organization group. Could excluded Republicans form a third party or, yikes, become Democrats?
What are antidotes to exclusion? It is human nature to want to belong and join groups that have meaning to us. Security mirrors strength in numbers. Status pinpoints a prestige that comes from belonging to a specific group. Inclusion in a group is considered as important because it provides recognition and status. Self-esteem transmits people's feelings of self-worth. Membership can sometimes raise feelings of self-esteem like being accepted into a highly valued group. Affiliation with groups can meet one's social needs. Work groups significantly contribute to meeting the need for friendships and social relations. Groups represent power. What mostly cannot be achieved individually becomes possible with group effort. Power might be aimed to protect themselves from unreasonable demands. Informal groups provide options for individuals to practice power. People may join a group for goal achievement. Sometimes it takes more than one person to accomplish a particular task.
Businesses are concerned about employee attitudes of exclusion at work so are developing strategies to encourage feelings and practices of belonging. Good citizenship can include building practices of observing others, noticing excluded people and taking some compassionate action to help.
As to the future of the Idaho GOP, there is a rumor that if exclusionary trends continue that the remnant pure Republicans will show they stand outside general Idaho politics and society by choosing a wooden outhouse as a symbol and renaming their party at the Birch John Society.
Larry Gebhardt is a retired submarine captain and manufacturing industry leader.
