What does exclusion mean to you? An exclusion is an instance of leaving something or someone out. Do you sometimes feel left out of your family, your organization, out of politics or society in general? Or are you an insider? Arthur C. Brooks, former CEO of American Enterprise Institute, has suggested that 15 percent of liberal or conservative thinkers are the extremists who push to exclude others from participation. Brooks believes that the 70 percent in the middle don’t disrespect or hate each other and can achieve consensus and work together to make things better.

Several ISJ commentators write in the July 29 issue that the Idaho GOP is becoming a private club that excludes any who don’t pass their version of a purity test. Some say that fraternal organizations on campuses or in communities are exclusionary. Idaho higher education has been financially punished because they promoted inclusion rather than exclusion. In national news are stories about large religious organizations that are voting or sustaining policies to exclude women or exclude gay and transgender people from membership. A new national product and service online marketplace aims to exclude any company that has ‘woke’ policies (whatever that means). Here in Pocatello some are organizing to exclude selected books and costumed storytellers from libraries. Legislative control over school curriculum is aimed at excluding teaching aspects of history and social science. An exclusionary tactic is revising emphasis such as teaching that slaves learned skills that could be used for their "personal benefit" to soften realities of slavery trauma.

Larry Gebhardt is a retired submarine captain and manufacturing industry leader.

