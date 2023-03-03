Mike Ewing

If you wonder who thinks it’s a good idea for adult drag queens to perform for young children, 3 to 8 years old, you might want to read an article titled, “In the War to Destroy Society, Drag Queens are the Shock Troops” by Paula Rinehart, The Federalist, Jan. 23, 2023. Rinehart draws heavily from an article titled “The Real Story Behind Drag Queen Story Hour” by Christopher Rufo, City-Journal, October 2022. Both articles include additional references to writings of authors — mostly university professors, list attached below. Here’s some background.

In 1984, after years of immersion in the gay world of San Francisco, in parallel with academic study leading to a Ph.D., Gayle Rubin wrote “Thinking Sex, Notes For a Radical Theory of the Politics of Sexuality.” Among many points, Gayle Rubin argued that a sexual hierarchy, a pyramid, exists in the western world — i.e. the U.S. and Western Europe. Rubin says this hierarchy is artificially constructed, and it is heavily influenced by Christian religion. The pinnacle of her hierarchy is occupied by married, reproductive, monogamous, heterosexual couples. Stable long-term gay or lesbian couples are found at a mid-level. The base of the pyramid is filled by transsexuals, transvestites, fetishists, sadomasochists, sex workers, porn models and pedophiles. Practitioners in the lowest level are persecuted by the legal system, says Rubin. She argued that all forms of consensual sex are natural in various locations of the world and they should be acknowledged with equal respect. Rubin further argued that the world could be made a better place by toppling the existing pyramid; that is, by eliminating the binary married norm at the top of the pyramid, normalizing the behaviors on the base of the pyramid and eradicating religion from society. A few years later, Rubin walked back to some degree the idea of accepting adult-child sex, one of the bottom-row activities.

Mike Ewing came to Southeast Idaho in 1979 to work at American Microsystems Inc. (AMI) and he stayed because of the many recreational and personal opportunities.

