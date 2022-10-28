Chris Lenihan

“We need another and a wiser concept of animals. In a world older than ours, they move finished and complete, gifted with the extension of the senses we have lost or never attained, living by voices we shall never hear. They are not brethren, they are not underlings: they are other nations, caught with ourselves in the net of life and time, fellow prisoners of the splendor and travail of the earth.” — Henry Beston

It was noon on a recent Sunday afternoon. My shift at the zoo was over. I was just about to lock the gate when Arrow, the 16-year-old goat, stopped me dead in my tracks. “You forgot something,” he seemed to say as he gently nudged my arm with his nose. “I need a belly rub, and could you see it in your heart to scratch behind my ears for the next 10 minutes?”

