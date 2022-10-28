“We need another and a wiser concept of animals. In a world older than ours, they move finished and complete, gifted with the extension of the senses we have lost or never attained, living by voices we shall never hear. They are not brethren, they are not underlings: they are other nations, caught with ourselves in the net of life and time, fellow prisoners of the splendor and travail of the earth.” — Henry Beston
It was noon on a recent Sunday afternoon. My shift at the zoo was over. I was just about to lock the gate when Arrow, the 16-year-old goat, stopped me dead in my tracks. “You forgot something,” he seemed to say as he gently nudged my arm with his nose. “I need a belly rub, and could you see it in your heart to scratch behind my ears for the next 10 minutes?”
I’m happy to say that Arrow isn’t the only resident of the petting zoo and barnyard that lays a giant guilt trip on me every time I finish shoveling poop and scrubbing stalls. I can always count on the six goats in the petting zoo and the cows in the barn area, Rose and Poppy, to shower me with sloppy kisses and affectionate nudges. The six hours I spend volunteering at the zoo every Saturday and Sunday has become the best part of my week because I get to connect with the best therapists in town.
Animal-assisted therapy, around since the 18th century, has been studied extensively and shown to improve the emotional well-being of people with autism, depression, schizophrenia and various behavioral problems. Research has shown that interacting with animals increases levels of oxytocin in the brain, the hormone that enables us to bond with others. Animal-human interactions also decrease cortisol (stress hormone) levels, as well as blood pressure.
Goats were the first domesticated animals and over time, they learned to recognize and respond to human emotions on an uncanny level. Rehabilitation programs in prisons in which inmates interact with goats, petting and tending to their daily care, are sprouting up across the globe. For patients undergoing alcohol or drug rehabilitative therapy, goats are non-judgmental and accepting partners. This unconditional support is the key factor for animal-assisted therapy.
Here in America, a practice called “cow cuddling” is yielding impressive results. Because of their slower heart rate and high body temperature, about 101 degrees Fahrenheit, cows are naturally able to bring a sense of calm and relaxation to people. Cow therapy has grown into a successful industry where instead of raising cows for meat or dairy, farmers all over the country are providing people with a new way to manage their troubles. This arrangement is a win-win as farmers can charge upward of $75 an hour for a cuddle session and cows get to live out their lives being coddled and loved.
In case you’re interested, the best way to cuddle a cow is to embrace her and then put your face on hers. Close your eyes and try to match your breathing with hers. And, the next time you’re feeling low, or maybe you just need someone to listen to you without judgment, talk to Rose and Poppy and Arrow at the Pocatello Zoo.
Chris Lenihan has lived in Pocatello for many years. A retired teacher, she is now a full-time advocate for factory-farmed chickens and other animals. She is pictured with her “spokes-chicken,” Chuck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.