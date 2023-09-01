Colby is a father, grandfather and was one of the 159,400 Idahoans without health insurance. When he tried to return to work for the railroad, he failed his DOT medical certification due to unmanaged Type 1 diabetes. His search for health care had nearly run its course — nothing was affordable without insurance. However, Colby was committed to finding treatment to be healthy for his grandchildren. Fortunately, Colby was referred to Genesis Community Health, one of Idaho’s 13 free clinics. “I’ve been in dark places, but this is one of the lightest places I’ve ever seen,” Colby said, recounting his experience with the clinic where he received treatment and a continuous glucose monitoring device — all at no cost. With his diabetes managed, Colby reapplied for his DOT medical certificate and passed. He is now employed with health insurance.
Before finding an Idaho free clinic, Colby was at the end of the road. He’s not alone. Idaho free clinics will play an increasingly important role for the rapidly growing uninsured population. While independently run, free clinics share the mission to provide health care access to uninsured Idahoans. Using a hybrid volunteer/staff model, they are able to offer patients a range of medical, dental, pharmacy, vision and behavioral health services. As an unprecedented number of Idahoans lose Medicaid benefits, free clinics are at the core of Idaho’s health care safety net, providing lifesaving care for those in need.
Nationwide, states are resuming Medicaid eligibility reviews, ending the continuous Medicaid coverage mandated by pandemic legislation. The result is a large number of adults and children losing benefits all at once. In Idaho, 153,857 Medicaid beneficiaries will be reviewed in the process known as “Medicaid Unwinding.” Current figures show 105,515 Idahoans have lost Medicaid since February, 77 percent of those reviewed. While some Idahoans deemed ineligible have access to other insurance options, many will not.
Idaho’s free clinic leaders are unanimously reporting surges in patients. According to the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, the situation could triple patient visits at free and charitable clinics across the country. Those disenrolled face many barriers to attaining insurance and potentially long transition periods before accessing new insurance.
Research shows significant health inequities for uninsured individuals compared with insured individuals. The CDC reports higher occurrences of disease or health disparities among specific populations, such as individuals who have unequal access to care and those in poverty. When uninsured individuals do seek care, they often face unaffordable medical bills and are twice as likely to have medical debt than those who are insured.
Conversely, access to primary health care services, as well as dental, behavioral and social services, can mitigate severe health outcomes and maintain a person’s ability to manage their life and remain self-sufficient. The care provided by Idaho’s free clinics helps those without insurance address health care hardships, often preventing catastrophic life events.
Free clinics operate independently, are fully funded by donations and grants, and usually do not receive support or resources from the federal government. Flexibility and innovation allow these community-driven solutions to offer patients whole-person care and a network of support. Free clinics leverage partnerships, community resources and donations, while relying on volunteers, students and providers in training to deliver their services at no cost to Idahoans in need.
Colby was trying to improve his life but needed the resources to get started. Fortunately, staff and volunteers at free clinics help uninsured Idahoans like Colby every day. “People will say to us, if you weren’t here, I don’t know where I’d go,” said Sherrie Joseph, Pocatello Free Clinic executive director. Idaho free clinics are here for our neighbors in need. However, it is only through sustained support, partnerships and community participation that free clinics will be able to continue to serve Idaho’s uninsured and provide a helping hand through challenging times.
Mindy Hong, MPH, is the executive director of Idaho Association of Free & Charitable Clinics.
