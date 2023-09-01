A patient consultation at the Pocatello Free Clinic.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho Association of Free & Charitable Clinics

Colby is a father, grandfather and was one of the 159,400 Idahoans without health insurance. When he tried to return to work for the railroad, he failed his DOT medical certification due to unmanaged Type 1 diabetes. His search for health care had nearly run its course — nothing was affordable without insurance. However, Colby was committed to finding treatment to be healthy for his grandchildren. Fortunately, Colby was referred to Genesis Community Health, one of Idaho’s 13 free clinics. “I’ve been in dark places, but this is one of the lightest places I’ve ever seen,” Colby said, recounting his experience with the clinic where he received treatment and a continuous glucose monitoring device — all at no cost. With his diabetes managed, Colby reapplied for his DOT medical certificate and passed. He is now employed with health insurance.

Before finding an Idaho free clinic, Colby was at the end of the road. He’s not alone. Idaho free clinics will play an increasingly important role for the rapidly growing uninsured population. While independently run, free clinics share the mission to provide health care access to uninsured Idahoans. Using a hybrid volunteer/staff model, they are able to offer patients a range of medical, dental, pharmacy, vision and behavioral health services. As an unprecedented number of Idahoans lose Medicaid benefits, free clinics are at the core of Idaho’s health care safety net, providing lifesaving care for those in need.

Mindy Hong, MPH, is the executive director of Idaho Association of Free & Charitable Clinics.

