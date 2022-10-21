Trent Clark

Trent Clark

The Western United States has its share of “sagebrush rebels,” a name coined in the 1980s for sharp critics of federal land ownership, proponents of turning large tracts of (mostly BLM) land over to state and private hands. But the independent candidate for Idaho governor this year, Ammon Bundy, could be sued for turning “sagebrush rebel” into a cheap con.

Bundy told CNN in 2016 that “the federal government’s role is to protect the states from the outside world.” He didn’t mention federal taxpayers underwriting tens of thousands of dollars in subsidies to his Arizona corporate fleet maintenance business. He took that subsidy a decade ago according to www.usaspending.gov, then cashed out and moved to Emmett, Idaho, in time to run for governor.

