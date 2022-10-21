The Western United States has its share of “sagebrush rebels,” a name coined in the 1980s for sharp critics of federal land ownership, proponents of turning large tracts of (mostly BLM) land over to state and private hands. But the independent candidate for Idaho governor this year, Ammon Bundy, could be sued for turning “sagebrush rebel” into a cheap con.
Bundy told CNN in 2016 that “the federal government’s role is to protect the states from the outside world.” He didn’t mention federal taxpayers underwriting tens of thousands of dollars in subsidies to his Arizona corporate fleet maintenance business. He took that subsidy a decade ago according to www.usaspending.gov, then cashed out and moved to Emmett, Idaho, in time to run for governor.
Most sagebrush rebels are fierce proponents of free-market capitalism. But Bundy’s understanding of that is suspect. After contacting three Emmett residents, all of whom knew where Bundy lived and that he “has a building” there, none could tell me what he does for a living. The Idaho Capital Sun reported in March of this year that Bundy’s campaign pays a Wyoming-based business $1,500 monthly and has done so since June 1, 2021. That company lists only one owner: Ammon Bundy.
The promotion of “Ammon Bundy” is apparently Bundy’s current occupation, and he sees it as a righteous cause. The Idaho Press reported that in November of 2021 Bundy’s campaign aides offered up 1,621 hours of “encouraging people to hold public officials accountable” as evidence of completing court-ordered “community service.” In other words, he “served us” by campaigning for himself.
He frequently cites his religion and faith in God in his campaign appearances. Again, he forgets the history of how he played a role in seizing federal property, forcing his church to issue a denial in January of 2016 saying, “We are privileged to live in a nation where conflicts with government or private groups can — and should — be settled using peaceful means, according to the laws of the land.”
That makes Bundy one of very few individuals of his faith to receive “strong condemnation,” in a broadly issued public statement, from his church’s highest tier of leadership.
A true “sagebrush rebel” rises to the defense of the hard-working men and women who live close to the land. But among Bundy’s earliest clashes with the law was a dispute over “nonpayment of grazing fees.” This prompted the Columbia Journalism Review to defend western cattlemen, writing, “When it comes to Western ranchers, the Bundys are outliers. Most ranchers in the West pay their grazing fees to the federal government, with no intention of stopping.”
Western Priorities, a George Soros-funded advocacy group seeking to kick cattlemen off public lands, uses the Bundy drama to their advantage. Their website spins that “It’s no wonder that ranching organizations like the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association aren’t siding with the Bundys; their members get a bargain ... compared to what they’d pay on private land.” Few true “sagebrush rebels” or “private property advocates” find Bundy’s publicity stunts helping their cause.
The biggest farce is how Bundy’s campaign is devoid of solutions. In one campaign ad he declares “Idaho’s borders are where abortion ends.” But that’s not a “policy,” much less a solution. The most likely avenue for abortion today in Idaho is a mail-order prescription for day-after pills, which President Biden has shielded by pre-empting state law. How will Bundy “end abortion at the border?” Search incoming mail? The federal penalty for theft of U.S. mail is five years and a fine of $250,000.
Ammon Bundy seemed to have one saving grace. He carries Cleon Skousen’s National Center for Constitutional Studies version of the U.S. Constitution. As do I. It is the most revered “pocket Constitution” on earth, featured in a Bundy campaign ad where he chases hooded “druid-like” figures away from a bonfire and rescues a half-burned copy.
But then I reminded myself: those “druids” were actors. Someone thought, “Hey, let’s burn a copy of the Constitution in our campaign ad.” And that is Ammon Bundy.
Trent Clark worked as legislative staff to several western senators, where he drafted the Multiple Use Sustained Yield Commemorative Act and the National Private Property Rights Act, both of which passed the United States Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.