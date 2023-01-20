I read Chinua Achebe’s first novel “Things Fall Apart” during college. The details of the story have faded from my memory, but the title has stayed with me for over 40 years. Having aged considerably, and having seen many things fall apart since college, my inclination is that a more accurate title would be, “All Things Fall Apart.” There appears to be nothing in this universe that isn’t in some stage of coming together that will eventually precipitate falling apart.
Starting with the universe: According to scientists it continues to expand at an accelerating pace. They attribute this to a mysterious force dubbed dark energy that somehow works contrary to the concept of gravity. Some scientists speculate this expansion will come to an end in 65 million years (a mere cosmic blink of the eye), at which point the universe could start contracting toward its demise or possibly another big bang will occur rebirthing time and space.
As I have cycled through life, this perpetual movement of energy has become more evident with each passing day. The phrase “all things fall apart” was comforting when I dropped a beautiful dragon-etched coffee mug on my tile floor — it definitely shattered. Accepting inevitable disintegration calms my mind when I encounter friends having marriage and relationship failures. It applies to everything — our physical well-being, the closure of a favorite restaurant, the collapse of a long-established business, and the breakdown of governments and countries; even granite boulders are in a slow state of decomposition.
Having observed the past few weeks of Republican control of the House has me further pondering the notion of all things falling apart. It appears constructive government will come to a standstill for two years, at least where cooperation is required between the House and Senate. The circus event that put Kevin McCarthy in charge of the House, and the mostly “for show” bills being passed so far do not bode well if governing for the American people is the objective. McCarthy is a politician who flip-flops like a pancake when something is to his political advantage. That kind of leadership won’t produce inspired progress.
A point made by the conservative factor of Republicans who opposed McCarthy’s campaign for the speakership did resonate with me. Controlling deficit spending, as in no bill should ever pass through Congress again that adds to the deficit, is imperative if we want to stymie the falling apart and eventual collapse of our way of life.
However, given past performances by Republican and Democrat administrations it’s unlikely either party will reign in runaway government spending (they all talk a good game, but…). The federal government cannot continue forever borrowing money — there will come a point when too many trillions will sink the ship.
Americans need the Republicans and Democrats to work together to stabilize our economic boat, while also creating initiatives that improve our standard of life.
Are we ever going to fix health care such that Americans don’t financially fear illness and can afford comprehensive coverage? Will we continue borrowing money to provide tax breaks for the upper echelon of society while wealth disparity accelerates? Are we going to stop burying students in education debt? These “little” meat and potato issues require focused attention and compromise if we are ever going to improve the standard of living in the United States.
Based upon reported priorities, McCarthy’s House will focus upon Hunter Biden’s laptop and other “critical” issues for months to come. How is any of this going to help Americans? Don’t expect significant progress for the next two years in keeping all things from falling apart.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.
