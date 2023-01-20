Jesse Robison

I read Chinua Achebe’s first novel “Things Fall Apart” during college. The details of the story have faded from my memory, but the title has stayed with me for over 40 years. Having aged considerably, and having seen many things fall apart since college, my inclination is that a more accurate title would be, “All Things Fall Apart.” There appears to be nothing in this universe that isn’t in some stage of coming together that will eventually precipitate falling apart.

Starting with the universe: According to scientists it continues to expand at an accelerating pace. They attribute this to a mysterious force dubbed dark energy that somehow works contrary to the concept of gravity. Some scientists speculate this expansion will come to an end in 65 million years (a mere cosmic blink of the eye), at which point the universe could start contracting toward its demise or possibly another big bang will occur rebirthing time and space.

Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.

