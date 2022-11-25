Sherri Ybarra

Sherri Ybarra

This holiday season, I am tremendously thankful for the opportunity of serving Idaho schools and families as superintendent of public instruction for the past eight years. I especially want to thank my staff and educators in schools across the state for their amazing energy, innovation and commitment to our cause of helping Idaho students achieve and succeed.

We have made significant progress, and as I near the end of my tenure I feel confident that our shared strides forward — in teacher compensation, in early literacy, in student and parent involvement, technology and more — bode well for the future.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.