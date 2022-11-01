I was glad to see Trent Clark’s guest opinion of Oct, 21 in the Idaho State Journal about Ammon Bundy’s supposed foibles and stunts. He provides an assortment of false accusations and innuendo against Bundy. Let’s take them one by one:
First, Clark cites Ammon Bundy’s resistance to the age-old lie about “federal land ownership” as “a cheap con.” Clark completely evades acknowledging the fact that the Constitution of the United States requires the federal government to buy state lands and can only do so with the consent of the state legislature. The federal government never met this requirement in Idaho. Who is the “con” here?
Second, Clark then criticizes Bundy’s statement that “the federal government’s role is to protect the states from the outside world.” The federal government’s primary job under the Constitution of our country IS to “form a more perfect Union” of the federated states and to provide this union with a “common defence,” in other words, “protection from the outside world.”
Third, he harasses Bundy for taking federal subsidies for his past nation-wide business. Clark ignores the fact that a chief function of the federal government is to oversee “inter-state commerce.” In Idaho, Bundy evolved this business into an electronic format sold nation-wide, again qualifying for inter-state commerce status. Additionally, Bundy moved his family to Idaho for peace — with no intention of running for government office — not politics.
Fourth, Bundy’s current income is derived from renting commercial real-estate he purchased after he sold his business. Perhaps renting his own building was done to supplement his lean campaign funds? Clark’s insinuation lacks context.
Fifth, Bundy earnestly and imaginatively used the many hours of his campaign effort to meet the court-ordered, but undefined, “community service” judgment that followed his civil disobedience at the state capital protesting Governor Little’s illegal and unconstitutional extension of emergency orders. We are told in our high school civics classes that one of the greatest things a citizen can do is run for public office.
Sixth, Bundy and others occupied property in Oregon that the federal government had not paid for per the US Constitution, and that was the point. He always desired to use “peaceful means.”
Seventh, did the Columbia Journalism Review interview the fifty-two families that gave up their ranches in Nevada as to why they did so?
Eighth, “sagebrush rebels” have been vanquished as the federal government’s programs have mollified them, for now. But what will those “rebels” think if “ESG” — Environmental, Social, and Governmental — the “all of government” ethos of the Left take hold of the economy, as they are now doing?
Ninth, Bundy’s “campaign is devoid of solutions.” Bundy’s proposals are founded in Constitutional law. Principles are solutions. The Constitution is a set of principles. It is apparent to any Conservative that new ground must be plowed on established principles, values, traditions, customs, and law. Bundy will work with his staff and the legislature to create laws that embody these social and political constructs.
Tenth, ironically Clark makes a point in his article about how President Biden “has shielded” abortion “by pre-empting state law.” But somehow Clark is okay with the federal government pre-empting state and federal law when claiming ownership and control of state land in violation of the United States Constitution? Ah, the double-speak of the muddled logic and ethics characteristic of Washington DC.
Finally, Clark makes fun of Bundy’s imaginative campaign videos, and, by so doing, the reinvigorated world Bundy realistically imagines for Idaho controlling its destiny based on Constitutional principles and the Idaho state Republican platform.
Trent Clark’s whole tone is: “How dare you question the federal government.” But Clark, himself, is exactly why Bundy does so.
My “why” is “why can’t we take the gloves off, have an honest conversation, and work together on these issues,” using the state and federal constitutions as our guides for the future of Idaho? Why can’t it start with Idaho? Why can’t we be one?
Don’t just trust me. Go to VoteBundy.com and get to know Ammon Bundy this week, and then vote for him on Nov. 8.
Rick Hydrick was the water operations manager for two distinguished water agencies in California — water, the heart and soul of western politics. He is quite familiar with government mission creep and overreach. He lives in Preston, Idaho.
