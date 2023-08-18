Jim Facer

Jim Facer

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, registered voters living within the boundaries of the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 will have the opportunity to vote on a bond proposal to renovate Highland High School on the existing site with significant enhancements. The bond proposal will also include making improvements and increasing capacity to the gym facility at Century High School. As a champion for local public education serving as board chairman, I encourage community members to take the time to research the proposal when the details are finalized and approved by the board in mid-September.

The PCSD 25 Board of Trustees approved the bond proposal to address the facilities needs at Highland High School due to a fire that occurred on April 21 that destroyed the school’s gymnasium, cafeteria and music classrooms and partially damaged other facilities located in the school’s E Wing. Together with Highland’s administration, Superintendent Howell, and district administration, the Board of Trustees has been working diligently to meet the goal to return learners and staff home to Highland High School with a traditional schedule for the new school year. Staff returned to the building earlier this week and Highland is excited to welcome learners back to its classrooms on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Jim Facer is the chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25.

