On Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, registered voters living within the boundaries of the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 will have the opportunity to vote on a bond proposal to renovate Highland High School on the existing site with significant enhancements. The bond proposal will also include making improvements and increasing capacity to the gym facility at Century High School. As a champion for local public education serving as board chairman, I encourage community members to take the time to research the proposal when the details are finalized and approved by the board in mid-September.
The PCSD 25 Board of Trustees approved the bond proposal to address the facilities needs at Highland High School due to a fire that occurred on April 21 that destroyed the school’s gymnasium, cafeteria and music classrooms and partially damaged other facilities located in the school’s E Wing. Together with Highland’s administration, Superintendent Howell, and district administration, the Board of Trustees has been working diligently to meet the goal to return learners and staff home to Highland High School with a traditional schedule for the new school year. Staff returned to the building earlier this week and Highland is excited to welcome learners back to its classrooms on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
The Board of Trustees explored as many options as possible to remodel Highland or build a new school. Naturally, there are significant time and resource constraints that accompany this type of situation. The fire was ruled accidental and is a covered loss by the district’s insurance carrier. Once the settlement is finalized, the insurance replacement cost will be factored into the cost of the final scope of the bond projects.
The board performed its due diligence to research and deliberate options prior to choosing a proposal option to take to the voters in November. Public comment on the proposed options was taken through a survey, as well as through written and public comment to the board.
Several factors weighed heavily in my decision to approve the motion for Scenario A. First, one of the guiding principles for the decision-making process was to address the potential growth of our community. From my perspective, if we build a new high school that holds 2,000 learners to replace a school that could potentially hold 2,000 learners, the capacity for growth remains the same.
Second, Scenario B included a proposal to build a new high school at a new location and relocate Alameda Middle School to the (former) Highland site. This option would still require replacing the gym, cafeteria, music rooms and locker rooms, as those facilities were lost in the fire. Rebuilding those facilities would require the allocation of most of the insurance replacement money. Furthermore, that proposal also included transitioning Alameda to a mega elementary school by closing and selling three elementary schools, which would also require redrawing the enrollment boundaries for all impacted schools. In addition to displacing learners from neighborhood schools, under this plan, Alameda would still require some minor remodeling even though the school was just remodeled a few years ago.
Under the plan proposed for Scenario B, there would not be an elementary school located from Oak Street on the east side. Furthermore, the district would still have only three high schools and four middle schools while decreasing by two to three elementary schools.
In my opinion, Scenario B does not adequately address any potential future growth. If our community does grow, as projected, the district may ultimately have a need for a new elementary school, a middle school, or a high school. The district will still be under a significant obligation for this bond for at least 15 to 20 years, which would make it difficult to pass another new bond.
In addition to the insurance settlement, the board and district administration have identified other potential funding sources to help offset any financial obligation that local taxpayers consider. Those funding sources include allocating the following: up to six million dollars from the district’s school plant facilities levy; three million dollars from the district’s general fund; more than four and a half million dollars of funding allocated from the passage of House Bill 292; proceeds from the sale or transfer of district-owned properties; and monies from the Idaho School Bond Levy Equalization Program, which at 27.28 percent for FY2023, will help offset the repayment of bond principal and interest. The board also welcomes any private, business and corporate donations or sponsorships.
Finally, with its decision to approve the bond proposal for Scenario A, the Board of Trustees has demonstrated that it prioritizes forward-thinking strategic planning while remaining fiscally responsible to local taxpayers.
Part of the board’s fiscal stewardship of public dollars includes a series of reductions to the district’s ongoing levies funded by local taxpayers resulting in local property tax relief totaling nearly $2.4 million in 2022. In addition, the board decreased the funding request for the supplemental levy renewal approved in 2023 by another $2 million from $9.25 million to $8.25 million per year for two years.
While our community has been saying yes to the supplemental levy and school plant facilities levy renewals for more than 60 years, PCSD 25’s most recent bond proposal was approved more than 25 years ago to build Century High School. That bond was refinanced and then retired in 2017, which saved taxpayers more than $700,000 in interest.
These decisions demonstrate the board’s and the district’s ongoing efforts to pay it forward to the community by providing relief to taxpayers by undertaking significant reductions that provide property tax relief to its constituents.
On behalf of the entire Board of Trustees, each one of us recognizes that any “yes” vote comes at a personal sacrifice. It is an honor and a privilege to serve in a community that has continually prioritized its youth and its public schools. The bond must receive 66.67 percent of the vote to pass. If voters approve the bond proposal, the district pledges to continue an unwavering commitment to maximize every dollar.
We continue to be united in our commitment to the learners and families of our community to think more, learn more and be MORE TOGETHER.
Jim Facer is the chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.