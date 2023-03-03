On the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, I'm hearing talk from a few conservatives about eliminating, or at least imposing strict limits on, our support for Ukraine. Why aren't we as concerned, the line goes, with our southern border? Why aren't we as worried about the plight of Palestine, Ohio, in the wake of a massive chemical spill? What about lowering our own national debt?

Those are completely valid questions, and no one is wrong for asking them. I'm as disgusted as many conservatives about the situation on our southern (and increasingly, our northern) border. I think that the train derailment and chemical spill in Palestine has been mishandled (across the aisle). I'd add to this short list my dissatisfaction with the way that the current administration has handled the economy, the aftermath of COVID, Chinese aggression, wokeness and a host of other issues.

Associated Press and Idaho Press Club-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding bicycles and motorcycles, arranging and playing music. His writing on Substack, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at martinhackworth.substack.com. Follow him on Twitter @MartinHackworth.

Old Crow

The flower children peaceniks of the 60s have evolved into quite the war hawks.....it's funny how the tables have turned. The original Republicans have always been isolationist, non-interventioists

In foreign wars and protectionists in trade, but the deep state has corrupted them over the decades.

As we purge the rinos and get back to our roots it's the democrats wanting endless proxy wars and the funding of their new world order. These deep state globalists must be taken out.

