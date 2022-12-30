At this time of year, many of us become introspective and consider making meaningful changes to increase our own happiness and well-being and enrich the lives of others. If I may be so bold, I would like to offer a suggestion that does just that: reduce consumption of animal products. Making this simple change in your eating habits goes a long way to eliminate one of the biggest contributors to global warming and deforestation, save the lives of the most vulnerable animals on the planet, lower body mass index, cholesterol and blood pressure levels and increase life expectancy. Please hear me out while I make my argument.
A study conducted by the University of Chicago found that eating a plant-based diet is more effective in fighting global warming than switching to driving a hybrid. If everyone in America ate one vegan meal a week, it would be the same as taking 500,000 cars off the road. To make one quarter-pound hamburger patty requires 58 gallons of water. If every American were to reduce meat consumption by 25 percent, 82 million metric tons of greenhouse emissions would be saved annually. Think about that the next time you’re roasting in 100-degree temperatures.
Which brings me to other living creatures we share the planet with. Factory-farm animals are far and away the most exploited and abused creatures on Earth. So many of us treasure our pets and become outraged when we think about a dog trapped in a car, suffocating from the heat. There are thousands of internet videos of good-hearted people coming together to rescue a beached whale or save a baby bird that has fallen from her nest or protect sea turtles from predators so they can safely lay their eggs. How, then, can we value some lives and stand by while others suffer?
Some alarming statistics were highlighted in a recent issue of National Geographic. Seventy percent of the typical American diet is made up of highly processed foods containing artificial additives and chemicals, many identified as cancer causing. Americans consume 264 pounds of animal flesh, 40 pounds of cheese, and 123 pounds of sugar and caloric sweeteners annually. To drive the point home, it is estimated that the typical U.S. diet leads to a life expectancy decreased by 13 years.
Those who consume a plant-based diet save 30 factory-farm animals a month. So, it stands to reason that eliminating meat, milk products and eggs from one meal a day would save at least 10 cows, turkeys, pigs and/or chickens from enduring unimaginable cruelty. If for no other reason, please consider the impact the average American diet is having on these poor, tortured souls. There are so many delicious plant-based alternatives at the grocery store and many restaurants here in Pocatello. I encourage you to look at the menus at Lou Lou Bell’s, Oliver’s, Thai Kitchen, and others that offer compassionate food choices and order meals that are healthy and free from animal cruelty. I guarantee you will be glad you did.
Chris Lenihan has lived in Pocatello for many years. A retired teacher, she is now a full-time advocate for chickens and other animals who suffer because of the animal agriculture industry.
