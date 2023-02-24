I’m in Mexico avoiding one of those Pocatello winters from hell, and I saw the obituary for Dale Fayle. That one brought a lump to my throat — Dale was one of the classiest, most humble people I have known.
My association with the Fayle family began over 35 years ago when I handled a challenging legal case that ultimately focused the direction of my law career. Over the years, the Fayles dealt with some tough ordeals imposed upon them by others. It was a privilege working with the family to resolve various matters, and through it all they maintained a sense of humor no matter how painful the loss. I am lucky to have had their trust because they are salt of the earth.
The obituary noted Dale was the top-selling car salesman for decades in Pocatello. Humble Dale would never have told you that. I learned about his success from other sources. Why was that the case? Because he was one of the most honest, straight-shooting people that has ever plied the auto trade. Dale worked side by side for years with his son, Kelly. You knew you could trust their information when looking for a car. Auto salesmen are the butt of hustler jokes (a bit like lawyers), but Dale blew that cliche out of the water.
Dale made a solid living, but he did it honestly through hard work. He enjoyed working so much Phil Meador probably had to create a mandatory retirement policy for employees at age 85. Dale would have wanted that rounded up to 100. I’m sure they had to gently whisper (with a club) to Dale that it was time to retire.
Judy, Dale’s wife, is cut from the same cloth. Another rock solid person whose word is golden — talk about two peas in a pod who found each other at the right moment. With his failing health, Judy became Dale’s caretaker at the end of his life. I visited them several times in their home before they moved to Utah, and the affectionate care Judy gave Dale touched me given the challenges caused by his declining health; that’s a woman you want in your corner.
Dale’s daughter, Dale, is another spitfire in the Fayle family. That first case I handled was on behalf of Dale and her husband, Ron Endo. At the case’s successful conclusion, they treated my law partner and me to a celebratory dinner at a fancy restaurant where we were pointedly instructed that the sky was the limit — to order whatever we wanted. I chose liver and onions over steak and lobster, and I think Dale still shakes her head over my selection. I’m just lucky she introduced me to her father after my faux pas choice.
Life can be a wild roller coaster ride, and through good and bad times I have experienced that journey with Dale and his family. I am a better man and lawyer for having known them. Many people besides me are teary-eyed having learned of his passing. Without a doubt, Dale’s either playing a golf course with unlimited mulligans, or more likely plying the sky’s sole dealership where his new “boss” leaves him alone to do what he does best — sell slots in heaven with humble, straight-talking integrity.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.
