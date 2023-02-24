Jesse Robison

I’m in Mexico avoiding one of those Pocatello winters from hell, and I saw the obituary for Dale Fayle. That one brought a lump to my throat — Dale was one of the classiest, most humble people I have known.

My association with the Fayle family began over 35 years ago when I handled a challenging legal case that ultimately focused the direction of my law career. Over the years, the Fayles dealt with some tough ordeals imposed upon them by others. It was a privilege working with the family to resolve various matters, and through it all they maintained a sense of humor no matter how painful the loss. I am lucky to have had their trust because they are salt of the earth.

Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.

