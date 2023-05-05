Of all the many offers that Principal Brad Wallace received after Highland’s terrible building fire April 21, the one that both warmed his heart and left him in amazement was this: “A group of community members said they were prepared to come in with their Clorox wipes, wipe down everything in the whole school, and they’d have us back in there within a week.”
When Wallace shared that story in a meeting of faculty and staff last week, it raised a laugh and brought a tear to peoples’ eyes. The sincerity and generosity of people, institutions and organizations wanting to help and support Highland and its staff have been humbling. And inspiring. There is no stopping a community that wants to send a cadre of folks with Clorox wipes into a building that has suffered a devastating fire so that students can be back for in-person learning lickety split.
“We’re homeless,” Wallace told the assembled staff. What he didn’t say is that, and which any educator knows, homelessness is a place of vulnerability, making just about everything harder, especially learning. The fire at Highland has inspired faculty and staff to reflect on how a place, a structure — and its loss — affects teaching and all the learning and support structures that go into educating students.
Many staff members described a roller coaster of emotions similar to those after a death: denial (“Highland? Not Highland!”), anger (“NO! No way!”), deep sadness and eventually reluctant, but necessary, acceptance. School counselor Tricia Harvala said, “We are suffering a loss; we’re mourning and grieving.”
The Greater Pocatello Association of Realtors offers a college scholarship each year and the deadline was, ironically, April 28 (though extended a few days because of Highland’s fire). Applicants are asked to write an essay answering the prompt, “What does homeownership mean to you and to our country?” Staff members described Highland, like many working people do, as their second home. Harvala said she spends more time at her job at Highland than she ever spends in her own home with her family. Cali Baker, another Highland school counselor, said Highland is more than just a structure. “That building is your home. It is a place where we have watched our students succeed and fail, it’s a place where we have succeeded and failed.” College career advisor Alice Rowe also thinks of her school workplace as home and without it she feels “lost.”
Smart and professional people have anthropomorphized Highland while the shock and the loss are still fresh, and they’ve given it a stature and personality that was, perhaps, taken for granted before the fire. Assistant Principal Jena Wilcox was first on the scene of the fire responding to a call from the security company, could smell that particular electrical fire smell as she got closer and saw the sky glowing red as she drove up Olympus. She was so gob-smacked to see her place of work on fire that when she called 9-1-1 she couldn’t remember the street address. “A building has a soul,” Wilcox told me. “I want to give it a hug and tell it that it will be okay.” Wilcox and others recognized that a building gives back every bit as much as people take from it.
Biology teachers Teri Mitton and Staci Orr had interesting perspectives on Highland as they moved tables and chairs around in the PV-TEC building to create an informal classroom there. Mitton has taught for 29 years at Highland, her children were, in a way, raised there, and she mentioned a theory in ecology called place-based education. Place-based education posits that in order for students and citizens to care for a place or an ecosystem, they need to know about it and be familiar with it. And thus will care for it. Many many people care about Highland, but now that sense of care and concern are heightened. “A building has roots,” Mitton said, “and our roots have been damaged.” Orr told a great story about chancing upon the movie “Apollo 13” on TV in the last couple of days and, also by chance, saw the scene in which the launch commander and staff pull out a box of stuff, like MacGyver, from which they are supposed to save the space mission from catastrophic failure. People grumble, shake their heads, dismiss the prospect. And the launch commander stares them down, stops their whining and says, “With all due respect gentlemen, this will be our finest hour.” Mic drop.
It is a hard and stressful time, but staff members are, mostly, seeing the glass as half full. Harvala is excited for the possibilities in a new/refurbished Highland and is thinking of a return to school like back-to-school shopping. She knows the spirit of the building will endure and remain strong. Highland (is the building a she, a her?) has been giving signals all year that she needed attention, and now it will happen.
Support has been broad and, truly, incredible, starting with at least three Highland grads who were firefighters on the scene that awful Friday night. People have turned on a dime to resume teaching, be a MacGyver and get things done, pivot and adapt. Every spring Mitton has recreated a sperm whale (yards and yards of plastic blown up with fans) and invited young students and little people to come by and go into the guts of a whale to give them a sense of a whale’s size and great dignity. Well, last Wednesday, the project came together at the PV-TEC building and Mother Goose Daycare came for a visit. The little ones did multiple laps into and out of the whale, made slime, learned about the oceans and its creatures and were, the whole time, partnered with Mitton’s biology students. It was a beautiful thing.
Students are finding their way to the temporary Highland headquarters in the land of big box stores, where the former call center now rings with the sound of trumpet practice, and the spring drama production is having rehearsals. A van load of donated instruments is coming from Idaho Falls. The entire faculty and staff were treated to a lovely lunch together with first responders last week at The Hive in Chubbuck. Scattered along the length of each table were quotes that came from Highland alumni and supporters with words of gratitude, favorite memories and thanks. There had to be a couple of hundred different messages for, and from, Highland people. Another beautiful thing.
Cali Baker described the experience as “overwhelming in a good way. People are asking what do you need? Students are checking in on us, thanking us, and we’re going through this together. I am impressed by how resilient our students are. Again.”
Chemistry and science teacher Austin Thompson was wistful about all the materials he has assembled over the years to create engaging and impactful lessons for students, to make science fun. He sighed and said that it has been “like starting over.” But then shared that he has been favorably impressed by the students who have found their way to PV-TEC, come together, sought out his help and assistance, and are “not giving up.” You can tell he is finding it greatly motivating.
Now students and teachers will adopt a hybrid schedule for the remainder of the school year: two days in person at Century, and three days a week with a remote learning schedule. Remote learning days will be a laboratory of teaching and learning at PV-TEC. School colleagues and buildings have been unbelievably generous and empathetic. Which shows how a single catastrophe has ripple effects that impact students, staff and families at two schools and throughout the community. Principal Wallace said that Highland staff might feel a bit like in-laws: it’ll be okay to have them visit for a day or two, but after that, the welcome wears out. Greg Burch, history teacher at Highland and retired U.S. Forest Service Fire Management Officer, cautioned everyone to be ready for a turn in mood and kindness. A certain adaptation / goodwill exhaustion sets in. People are understanding now, but eventually the group hug will lose its charm. Emergency and calamity can wear you out.
There are small mercies to be acknowledged: No one was hurt, there is insurance, and the fire happened during a cold and damp spring (not during a hot and dry August or September).
Travis Bell is the athletic director at Highland, a Highland grad and a former Highland student-athlete. The fire has destroyed the places within the place that have been his career and his calling. He would not deny that when he was asked about the building, tears welled up in his eyes, and he talked about the gym and the cafeteria stage as places of great emotional importance to students: assemblies, performances, proms, athletic contests. He didn’t describe it in such graphic terms, but because the fire devastated his particular domain, it has been a gut punch.
Principal Brad Wallace wondered aloud, “Why am I so emotionally attached to a building? Because it is reliable, it’s always there, it holds memories, it is a place where we’ve all worked hard, grown and developed.” He was asked if those things are in the building or in us? It’s a rhetorical question. In identifying the positives, he was optimistic and not in the everything-will-be-fine way, but in a sincere and forward-looking way. “There will be new memories made, new traditions will develop, and that will all happen in a new or new-used building,” he said.
Schools, school buildings, are keystone institutions — they need and deserve attention, care and respect. A community structure like a school is a vessel in a way: it is the holder of memories, it is often the place where a student makes important friends or meets a teacher or coach who changes his or her life, it is where students learn and earn mastery in everything from ceramics and speech to basketball and trumpet. Those are truly priceless experiences and a fire will not change that.
In a remarkable irony, the Highland theme for the 22-23 year, voted on and supported by student government months ago is Grit (capital G, for real). School counselor Harvala reflected that “we do have grit. We won’t be held down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.