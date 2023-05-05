Highland Ram

The Highland Ram still stands in front of the school on Bench Road, after a fire shut the school down and displaced its students and staff.

 Photo courtesy of Sarah May Clarkson

Of all the many offers that Principal Brad Wallace received after Highland’s terrible building fire April 21, the one that both warmed his heart and left him in amazement was this: “A group of community members said they were prepared to come in with their Clorox wipes, wipe down everything in the whole school, and they’d have us back in there within a week.”

When Wallace shared that story in a meeting of faculty and staff last week, it raised a laugh and brought a tear to peoples’ eyes. The sincerity and generosity of people, institutions and organizations wanting to help and support Highland and its staff have been humbling. And inspiring. There is no stopping a community that wants to send a cadre of folks with Clorox wipes into a building that has suffered a devastating fire so that students can be back for in-person learning lickety split.

Sarah May Clarkson is a committed walker (with her dog), a hopeless bibliophile and a lifelong educator. Back in the day, she was an editor and writer for the Manchester (Vermont) Journal and its sister paper, the Bennington (Vermont) Banner. She and her husband have lived in Pocatello since 2015.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.