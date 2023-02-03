Jesse Robison

We need to get angry and active in order to rid America of our abusive health care system. It’s laughable to call health care a system in the United States — it’s fragmented chaos designed to protect special interests.

There are many dedicated people in health care (often carrying staggering education debt) who provide compassionate service, but the current system is an abomination that is breaking our backs. Why is there no compelling impetus within the health care industry to enact reforms to better serve the people and its providers? Dr. Rishi Manchanda said it well, “We have a health care system almost perfectly designed to create debt.”

Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.

