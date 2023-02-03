We need to get angry and active in order to rid America of our abusive health care system. It’s laughable to call health care a system in the United States — it’s fragmented chaos designed to protect special interests.
There are many dedicated people in health care (often carrying staggering education debt) who provide compassionate service, but the current system is an abomination that is breaking our backs. Why is there no compelling impetus within the health care industry to enact reforms to better serve the people and its providers? Dr. Rishi Manchanda said it well, “We have a health care system almost perfectly designed to create debt.”
And create debt it does: According to a February 2022 Consumer Credit Report, Americans are carrying $88 billion in medical debt, and that number is significantly underreported. Over 20 percent of U.S. adults have medical debt. Excessive medical costs are the primary cause of bankruptcy in America partially caused by deceptive Swiss cheese insurance policies.
The poorest consumers of health care services are forced to pay exorbitant interest rates to finance their treatment, and parts of the health care industry and Congress are in cahoots with these debt financiers. America’s health care system also has racist impacts as the poor and minorities (the two are often synonymous) bear the brunt of this elitist system. They carry more medical debt, and they have worse health outcomes because of their limited access to inferior care.
Many citizens have no health insurance because it’s unaffordable or their state’s politicians refuse to adopt Medicaid for low-income workers. Idaho used to be one of those places until the citizens revolted (became angry and active) and passed a health care initiative.
American health care needs major reform while the majority of schmucks in Congress collect campaign contributions from the health care and drug industries. Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are on IVs from these industries and Democrats lap at the trough as well. One recent study indicates over a third of the members in Congress hold personal investments in the health care industry. How are we ever going to fix health care given these corrupt behaviors?
Those who proclaim the United States has a great health care system are propagandizing a lie and have bought into advertising campaigns promoted by special interests. Yes, there is great medical care in the United States — if you are in the privileged class. Most of us aren’t. We have the most expensive health care in the world that is failing us in comparison to the entire industrialized world. We get the least bang for the most bankrupting bucks — how is that great health care?
Our federal government’s health care policies ruin individuals, while companies stagger to provide their employees health care coverage, and as local governments cry out for relief regarding health insurance costs. Three city governments (Denver, Colorado; Gainesville, Florida; and Kent, Ohio) all passed recent resolutions backing national universal health care.
I’m regularly called by clients struggling to obtain approval for valid health care treatments because of hoops purposefully put in their path by insurance companies. These despicable denials isolate individuals at their most vulnerable moments and must end.
We have the machinery in place to convert America to a single payer system that will eliminate profiteering, onerous obstructionist procedures and elitist driven care. Medicare and Medicaid are blueprints that can be refined to provide comprehensive health care for all citizens at tremendous savings and overall benefit to our society.
There is no greater political base in America than the citizens who have been abused by our health care system. It’s time to get angry and active at the ballot box to elect candidates who will bring about meaningful change.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.