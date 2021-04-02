I have spent the last four Idaho winters volunteering in the Chiapas region of Mexico working with an NGO whose aim has been to aid indigenous communities. The focus of that aid has been to promote the selling of their delicious high mountain coffee for a fair price, and to increase the monies paid for their exquisite hand-woven clothing. Small increases in monies are profoundly impactful to families that live on several hundred dollars per year.
Chiapas is beautiful high mountain country nestled on the northern border of Guatemala. It is partially populated by numerous small Mayan villages where Spanish isn’t commonly spoken. If you are familiar with Mexico, poverty exists throughout the country, but it is on breathtaking display in Chiapas.
One of the steps we took at the NGO to help the communities was to secure the donation of seven used laptops (from Pocatello). The laptops were “cleaned” and loaded with language programs to teach Spanish classes. They are currently being used in the remote communities (that often lack Wi-Fi) to teach classes, as speaking Spanish in Mexico is rather essential toward improving your living circumstances.
A component to the poverty issue in rural Chiapas is the high rate of illiteracy. On average, children in the indigenous communities receive less than four years of education. Although Mark Twain said that he never let his “schooling interfere with his education,” it is a good thing to garner some of that learning whenever and however possible.
I have been approached by another program based in San Cristobal de Las Casas that aids these Mayan communities. They inquired if it would be possible to obtain more used laptops that their computer technician could load with education programs for the children in these villages. Virtually none of these families can dream of purchasing a computer.
Knowing my country and Southeast Idaho, I said I was pretty sure that a campaign could be undertaken to collect used laptops (messages to my friends have already produced 30 computer donations).
Years past, I asked people in the Pocatello area to donate their used eyeglasses to aid people in Honduras and 2,000 pairs were brought to my law office. We are charitable in Southeast Idaho. It’s part of the reason many of us enjoy living in our beautiful mountain country.
We are launching “Operation Chiapas” to ship a truckload of “cleaned” used laptops with their chargers to the mountains of Chiapas. We are asking solely for laptops due to their compact nature.
My friends in other states are also working to collect used laptops. I plan to drive the computers to Texas this coming fall in whatever sized vehicle is required. They will be combined with donations from other states and taken to the Mexican border. My friend Nacho, who sells food products throughout Mexico, will arrange for the permits and a truck to transport the laptops the considerable distance from the border to Chiapas.
A wise man named Jesus said the poor will always be among us. He added his observation that we should therefore be even more generous where able. If you have a used laptop you aren’t using or plan to buy a new one, would you please consider donating your old one to this cause? If you need the data removed, we will take care of that.
The editor of the Idaho State Journal, Ian Fennell, has advised me the laptops can be brought to the Journal office in Pocatello. If that isn’t possible or convenient, you can contact me at 208-234-9292 or ace-one-consulting@live.com, and I’ll make suitable arrangements to collect your donations.
When you drop off your laptops please note on the machine if it has been cleaned and include any password needed to access the computer.
Idaho generosity is already at work helping Mayan communities in the deep woods of Chiapas. Additional donations from Idaho will further expand that aid to help educate their children. Operation Chiapas is underway — let’s make it a success!