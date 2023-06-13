After reading recent Letters to the Editors about the lack of code enforcement, enforcement personnel and fully supporting the need to increase both, I think we have a problem that can't be solved by hiring more people. The people who are responsible for lack of code enforcement are the Mayors, City Council, and Bannock County Commissioners. These elected office holders can demand that their code enforcers and legal departments do the jobs and enforce codes on offending property owners. It's the same properties that continue to be out of compliance and if you look into it, the owner most likely has a relationship with an elected official. In Bannock County they no longer enforce the code.Nor do they follow the application for variance, public hearing those are skipped for select property owners. They meet with the offending property owner and see what if any improvements the owner wants to make and they do not insist on full compliance. You see the Bannock County Commissioners are the sole deciders on what codes are enforced, when they are enforced, and on whom. And don't call to enquire about an offending property or follow up on a reported violation or you'll be asked to call the prosecutor's office. The Bannock County Prosecutor will not talk to you about any civil matter your are sent to the Civil Division. The Commissioners have complete control over the Civil Division of the Prosecutor's office and their sole mission is to represent only the interest of the Commissioners, not ensuring that the zoning codes are uniformly followed. It would be a good idea for the Journal to ask readers to send in offending property pictures and then submit for you and your readers the worst violators, then we can all follow and understand the process. To those who think this is just a matter concerning messy or unkempt yards it is not. These local municipalities and the county are allowing and have allowed some property owners to completely ignore all zoning requirements leading to lots becoming junkyards and garbage dumps. It is a sad reflection when elected officials care more for offenders of codes than the 99% of the property owners that do abide by codes. Now that there are no public forums to address your local elected officials, the Letter to the Editor is our only avenue to voice our concerns.
(1) comment
Nazis nazis nazis......what's with all the nazis?
Mask nazis. Vaccine nazis. Code enforcement nazis. How about staying in your own lane? If
Someone next door is burning trash or weeds
Or grass and it is giving you an asthma attack
I can understand.....but otherwise what people
Park on their own property is none of your business. You Karen's have entirely too much time on your hands that you are nosing into
Your neighbors business. There are a lot of ordinances that the authorities don't enforce...
Noise for one......boom cars full of speakers
Driving down the streets rattling windows and
Nothing is ever done. Noisy four wheelers and
Dirt bikes which aren't even licensed, roaring
Up and down the street which I never understood because there are endless miles of
Dirt roads for that. You neighbors uncut lawn bothers you.....well the endless Noise of lawn mowers all summer bothers me. The wasted water which streams across Pocatello creek road
Every night so the Ponderosa can water a tiny patch of grass bothers me. Green lawns are a waste of our resources, but until a major drought you have the freedom to waste all the money and
Water you want on that impeccable lawn. Personally......I've never understood the obsession.
