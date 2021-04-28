The Pocatello community is rallying around a Highland High School sophomore who was seriously injured in a swimming accident in St. George, Utah.
Friends of Porter Brinton, 16, started a GoFundMe online fundraiser for him following Monday's accident and so far over $86,000 has been raised. The goal of the online campaign is to raise $250,000 to help pay for Brinton's medical expenses.
Brinton was with his family vacationing in St. George when he dove into a pool and injured his spinal cord.
He was airlifted via emergency helicopter from St. George to a hospital in Las Vegas where he's currently receiving treatment.
Brinton, a Highland High School varsity tennis player, is immobile except for a little movement in his arms. His family is hopeful for improvement but they said it's going to be a very long road to recovery.
To donate to the GoFundMe campaign to help his family pay for his medical expenses, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/33cv9-team-porter?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_qyg2+33cv9-team-porter