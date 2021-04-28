The Pocatello community is rallying around a Highland High School sophomore who was seriously injured in a swimming accident in St. George, Utah.
Friends of Porter Brinton, 16, started a GoFundMe online fundraiser for him following Monday's accident and so far more than $91,000 has been raised. The goal of the online campaign is to raise $250,000 to help pay for Porter's medical expenses.
Paul Brinton, Porter’s dad, says they are grateful for the community’s generosity, which includes another $5,000-plus in donations through Venmo. He says they’ve been overwhelmed by all of the prayers, love, support and donations they’ve received in recent days.
“We know we have a long, hard road ahead of us. This just lightens our burden thinking about the future,” Paul said. “It gives us hope and helps us to be able to focus on Porter instead of stressing about other things.”
Many donations have come from Porter’s classmates.
Paul says his son is a friend to everyone and he’s loved by many.
Porter was with his family vacationing in St. George when he dove into a pool and injured his spinal cord.
He was airlifted via emergency helicopter from St. George to a hospital in Las Vegas where he's receiving treatment.
Porter, a Highland High School varsity tennis player, is currently immobile except for a little movement in his arms and shoulders.
He went through his third procedure on Wednesday afternoon.
“Hopefully, that’s it as far as procedures that need to be done. (Now) it’s a waiting game and a therapy game to see how much is going to come back,” Paul said. “Our hope is he will have a full recovery, but he might not.”
To donate to the GoFundMe campaign to help Porter’s family pay for his medical expenses, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/33cv9-team-porter?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_qyg2+33cv9-team-porter