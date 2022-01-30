Sorry, an error occurred.
Ron Fancher, 83 poses by a tractor on the property where he lived for six years before being evicted Tuesday. Fancher used to restore old tractors for a living.
POCATELLO — An online fundraiser has been started to help a disabled elderly veteran find new housing after being evicted.
Ron Fancher, an 83-year-old Army veteran, was evicted last week from his Pocatello apartment and has been temporarily staying with a friend ever since.
To donate to the online fundraiser visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-ron-fancher?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
Read more about Fancher's plight at https://www.idahostatejournal.com/news/local/disabled-elderly-veteran-searching-for-options-after-eviction-disposal-of-his-possessions/article_fce5ad00-fe81-5d5e-b191-60977bf5a05f.html
