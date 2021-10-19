Election Day is Nov. 2 and there are many candidates. To aid you in your voting decisions, the League of Women Voters of Pocatello has published a nonpartisan online voter guide at VOTE411.org.
The League invited all Pocatello and Chubbuck City Council, Pocatello and Chubbuck mayor, and contested school board trustee candidates to participate by answering contest-specific questions posed by the League. The hope is you, as a voter, will get a better idea of who the candidates are prior to selecting.
This “one-stop shop” for election information provides user-friendly tools to help voters navigate the voting process. VOTE411 provides candidate information, a voter registration tool, polling place information, and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide.
Participation by the candidates is voluntary and many have joined in. I invite everyone to check out the website. When you enter your address, you will find the voter information and can explore your ballot to find candidate information. A comparison tool allows voters to see candidates side-by-side for each contest.
The League of Women Voters of Pocatello is pleased to provide this important, nonpartisan resource to voters. We encourage those eligible to visit VOTE411.org to make a voting plan, so they are prepared to cast their ballot confidently -- whether by absentee ballot or in-person at the polls.