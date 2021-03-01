IDAHO FALLS — Police in this East Idaho city are investigating an apparent shooting incident on Saturday after a person arrived at a local hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound.
Idaho Falls Police first learned about the apparent shooting around 11:20 a.m. Saturday after the person, who police are not identifying at this time, arrived to a local hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound that was not life threatening.
The incident likely occurred in the area Winston Avenue and Johnson Street, police said.
Police said the incident appears to be drug related, is under investigation and no further information is available for release at this time.
Anyone who may have knowledge of the incident is encourage to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200 or to report the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org