The scene of Tuesday evening's crash at Yellowstone Avenue and Pole Line Road in Chubbuck.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

CHUBBUCK — One person was rushed to the hospital via ambulance following a two-vehicle crash at a busy Chubbuck intersection.

The collision between a Pontiac sedan and Chevy compact SUV occurred around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday at Yellowstone Avenue and Pole Line Road near Pine Ridge Mall.

