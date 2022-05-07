Pocatello police vehicles at the scene of Thursday morning's shootout that left two officers and an adult male suspect wounded.
POCATELLO — We are pleased to inform the public one of our officers from the shooting incident on May 5 has been released from the hospital.
The second officer remains in the hospital recovering from their injuries.
The Pocatello Police Department and the City of Pocatello want to thank the public for their continued support.
