One man was injured and the occupants of a home were displaced in two separate Southeast Idaho fires this past weekend.
The first blaze occurred around 1:35 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the area of Broncho and Blackhawk roads on the Fort Hall Reservation, according to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
Firefighters were in route to battle the blaze when dispatch received information that a man was injured as a result of the fire, the Tribes said.
Upon arrival at the home, responding firefighters found the residence engulfed in flames and the man outside of the home who was injured, according to the news release. The fire was started by an unattended candle, the Tribes said. The house is likely a total loss, authorities said.
Emergency medical personnel with the Blackfoot Ambulance service transported the man to Bingham Memorial Hospital for further treatment.
The man’s name is not being released and an update on his condition was not immediately available Monday, though authorities believe he is going to survive.
Firefighters were able to get control of the blaze after about 45 minutes and had it completely extinguished within approximately four hours, the Tribes said.
Another fire broke out at a residence on the 800 block of Center Street in McCammon later Saturday morning around 9:10 a.m.
Firefighters from multiple local departments responded and extinguished the flames. There were no injuries.
Though it's believed the home is salvageable, the people who resided there will need to temporarily find a new place to stay until the fire damage can be repaired, authorities said.
The house fire happened next to the McCammon public library but firefighters were able to keep the flames contained to the residence and no adjacent structures were damaged.
Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours investigating the fire but authorities have not yet commented on its possible cause.
