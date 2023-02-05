Firefighters at the scene of Saturday morning's house fire in McCammon.
One man was injured and the occupants of two homes were displaced in separate Southeast Idaho fires this past weekend.
The first blaze occurred around 1:35 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the area of Broncho and Blackhawk roads on the Fort Hall Reservation, according to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
Firefighters were en route to battle the blaze when dispatch received information that a man was injured as a result of the fire, the Tribes said.
Upon arrival, responding firefighters found the residence engulfed in flames and located the injured man outside of the home, according to the news release.
The fire was caused by an unattended candle, the Tribes said.
The house is likely a total loss, authorities said.
Blackfoot Ambulance transported the injured man to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot for further treatment.
The man’s name is not being released and an update on his condition was not available Monday, though authorities believe he is going to survive.
Firefighters were able to get control of the blaze after about 45 minutes and had it completely extinguished within approximately four hours, the Tribes said.
Another fire occurred at a residence on the 800 block of Center Street in McCammon later Saturday morning around 9:10 a.m.
Firefighters from multiple local departments responded and extinguished the flames. There were no injuries.
Though it's believed the home is salvageable, the people who resided there will need to temporarily find a new place to stay until the fire damage can be repaired, authorities said.
The house fire happened next to the McCammon public library but firefighters were able to keep the flames contained to the residence and no adjacent structures were damaged.
Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours investigating the fire but authorities have not yet commented on its possible cause.
