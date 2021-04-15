AMERICAN FALLS — Three East Idaho residents were arrested and charged with attempted murder after a man was shot and critically wounded in American Falls early Thursday morning, according to local police.
The incident began to unfold around 3:13 a.m. Thursday when American Falls police were dispatched to a home on the 1000 block of Falls Avenue in American Falls for the report of a man outside yelling that he had been shot, police said.
Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old man who had sustained a single gunshot wound, police said.
Officers provided aid to the man until emergency medical services arrived and transported him via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello where he remained in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon, police said.
Officers located three suspects a short distance away from the Falls Avenue residence and uncovered evidence that linked them to the shooting investigation, police said.
Michael Anthony White, 36, of Pocatello, Sabrina Dawn Wasson, 27, of American Falls, and Stephanie Lynne Wasson, 26, of American Falls, were each arrested and booked into the Power County Jail in American Falls where they remained incarcerated as of Thursday afternoon, police said.
Stephanie Wasson has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, robbery and concealment of evidence, all felonies.
White has been charged with accessory to attempted second-degree murder, robbery and concealment of evidence, all felonies, and Sabrina Wasson has been charged with accessory to attempted second-degree murder and robbery, both felonies.
Police have not yet released information about the events leading up to the shooting, how officers tied the three suspects to the case or whether a firearm was recovered from the scene.
Charging documents have not yet been filed against White or the Wassons but should become available later Thursday.
If convicted of the just the robbery charges, all three defendants face no less than five years and up to life in prison.
The maximum penalty for attempted second-degree murder in Idaho is up to 15 years in prison. Accessory to attempted second-degree murder charges carry a maximum penalty in Idaho of up five years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines and the charge of concealing evidence carries a maximum penalty in Idaho of up to five years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.
