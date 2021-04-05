POCATELLO — Police are investigating a stabbing that left one man dead and two other men injured.
The incident was reported around 12:20 a.m. Monday when the two injured men showed up at Portneuf Medical Center asking for treatment of their stab wounds, Pocatello police said.
Police said they soon determined that the stabbing happened at a home on the 1100 block of East Lander Street, a residential neighborhood near Caldwell Park and the Bannock County Courthouse. Responding Pocatello police officers found the body of the deceased man near the residence, authorities said.
Pocatello police haven't yet provided any information on how the stabbing transpired but they did say it was an isolated incident. No suspects are on the loose and there is currently no danger to the public, police said.
The two men injured in the stabbing are receiving treatment at PMC. They are expected to survive, police said.
Police have not yet provided the names of the deceased or the two injured individuals.
Pocatello police had not filed any criminal charges in connection to the stabbing as of Monday afternoon but said they were continuing to investigate the incident.