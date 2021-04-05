POCATELLO — Police are investigating a stabbing incident that left one man dead and two other men injured.
The incident was reported around 12:20 a.m. Monday when the two injured men showed up at Portneuf Medical Center asking for treatment of their stab wounds, Pocatello police said.
Police said they soon determined that the stabbings happened at a home on the 1100 block of East Lander Street, a residential neighborhood near Caldwell Park and the Bannock County Courthouse. Responding Pocatello police officers found the body of the deceased man near the residence, authorities said.
Pocatello police said the three men suffered the stab wounds during an altercation with each other. There were no other individuals involved and there is currently no danger to the public, police said.
The two men injured in the stabbing incident are receiving treatment at PMC. They are expected to survive, police said.
Police have not yet provided the names of the deceased or the two injured individuals.
Pocatello police had not filed any criminal charges in connection to the stabbings as of Monday afternoon but said they were continuing to investigate the incident.