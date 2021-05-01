On Friday, April 30, 2021 at approximately 6:55 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle fatality crash at the intersection of E 1500 North and N 800 East, just north of Shelley.
A juvenile driving a 2001 Ford Taurus, was eastbound on E 1500 North. A 1991 GMC Sierra pickup was being driven southbound on N 800 East by another juvenile.
The Taurus was struck on the driver's side by the GMC Sierra.
The driver of the Taurus succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash. A juvenile passenger in the Taurus was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The driver of the GMC was transported by ground ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot.
The driver and passenger of the Taurus were wearing a seat-belt.
The driver of the GMC was not wearing a seat-belt.
Next of kin have been notified.
This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.