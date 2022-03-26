The pickup truck suffered heavy damage when it struck the porch of this west Pocatello home on Saturday evening.
POCATELLO — A pickup truck crashed into a house on the city's west side on Saturday evening.
The 7:10 p.m. incident occurred on the 200 block of Foothill Boulevard and sent the adult male driver of the pickup truck to the hospital, police said.
The pickup careened off of Foothill Boulevard near Trail Creek Road and slammed into the front porch of the home.
The truck suffered heavy damage in the collision and is likely totaled and the damage to the porch is significant as well.
The couple who reside in the house were inside the residence at the time of the collision but did not suffer any injuries.
The driver of the pickup, the vehicle's only occupant, was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.
The driver's name and condition haven't been released.
Police have not yet said what they think caused the driver to crash into the house and the incident remains under investigation.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.