CHUBBUCK — A pickup truck fire has caused authorities to partially shut down Interstate 15 southbound north of Chubbuck.
One person was injured when the pickup truck ignited around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Firefighters responded and extinguished the fire but the pickup was destroyed by the flames.
The injured person was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.
Authorities haven't yet provided an update on the person's condition.
State police shut down one of Interstate 15 southbound's two lanes because of the fire.
As of 4:50 p.m. Wednesday the lane remained closed and southbound traffic on the interstate was backed up as a result.
Authorities haven't yet commented on what caused the pickup to catch fire.
