Field fire

Firefighters battle a field fire west of Chubbuck on Friday afternoon.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

CHUBBUCK — Firefighters made quick work of a field fire just west of Chubbuck on Friday afternoon.

The blaze was reported around 2:20 p.m. along Nelson Lane near Siphon Road and burned about an acre before being contained.

