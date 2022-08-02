The scene of Tuesday's two-vehicle crash at Main and Center streets in downtown Pocatello.
POCATELLO — A man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at a busy downtown Pocatello intersection.
The 11:40 a.m. Tuesday collision between a car and SUV occurred at Main and Center streets.
Authorities said an adult male occupant of one of the vehicles suffered injuries in the crash and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.
His injuries were non-life threatening, authorities said.
The man's name has not been released.
The Main-Center intersection was temporarily shut down because of the crash.
The wreck remains under investigation by Pocatello police.
