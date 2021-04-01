On Thursday, April 1, 2021, at approximately 3:23 p.m. Idaho State Police investigated a crash on eastbound US Highway 20 at milepost 295 west of Idaho Falls.
James McAlister, 77, of Mackay, was driving eastbound on US20 in a 2003 Subaru Legacy. McAlister drove off the left shoulder. The vehicle came to rest in a field.
McAlister was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Idaho State Police were assisted by Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Idaho Transportation Department, Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Ambulance.