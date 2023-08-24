A camera clicks. In a fraction of a second, the shutter opens and then closes, freezing forever the image in front of it.

When the camera shutter blinked inside a jail in downtown Atlanta on Thursday, it both created and documented a tiny inflection point in American life. Captured for posterity, there was a former president of the United States, for the first time in history, under arrest and captured in the sort of frame more commonly associated with drug dealers or drunken drivers. The trappings of power gone, for that split second.

OrangeFacedIdiot

He needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. And when found guilty, he needs to be given the harshest penalty possible for treason. He like 285 pounds of orange filth. .

