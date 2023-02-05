Ambulance
Stock Image

Idaho State Police are investigating single vehicle crash on Sunday, February 05, 2023, at 1:21 p.m., on Thousand Springs Grade Road, South of Hagerman, in Twin Falls County.

A 73-year-old male from Jerome was traveling westbound on Thousand Springs Grade Road in a 1996 Ford Econoline Van. The driver of the Ford lost control and drove off the south side of the roadway over a steep embankment.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.