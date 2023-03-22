Ambulance
The Idaho State Police are currently investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash which occurred on March 22, 2023, at approximately 9:37 a.m. on US Highway 30 at milepost 204 near Buhl.

A 27-year-old male, from Buhl, was traveling eastbound on US30 in a 1998 BMW sedan. The BMW crossed over the center line, colliding with a westbound 2002 Freightliner semi hauling straw bales. The Freightliner was driven by a 48-year-old male from Twin Falls.

