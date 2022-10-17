Pocatello Fire Department ambulance stock image file photo
Kyle Riley File Photo

On Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 6:23 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a multi-vehicle crash on US Highway 93 at milepost 66, north of Jerome.

A 2011 Honda Pilot driven by a 41-year-old female from Hansen, Idaho, was traveling south on US93, attempting a left turn at the intersection of 750 N Rd.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.