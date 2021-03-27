On Saturday, March 27, 2021, at approximately 11:45 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatal crash on US Highway 20 near milepost 311, east of Idaho Falls.
Laura Ansley, 34, of Rigby, was driving westbound on US20 at milepost 311, in a 2012 Honda Civic. The Honda went off the left shoulder, across the median, and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Victor Echeverria, 34, of Rigby, head on.
Echeverria and his passenger, Amanda Echeverria, 37, of Nampa, were wearing their seat-belts and were transported via ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Ansley was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. Lanes were partly blocked for over 2 1/2 hours.
Next of kin has been notified.
The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police who were assisted at the scene by Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.