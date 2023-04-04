Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred April 4, 2023, at approximately 2:24 PM on northbound I-15 at milepost 124 north of Idaho Falls.
A 2000 Peterbuilt driven by a 41-year-old male from Terreton, Idaho, had activated hazard lights and was pulling into the right hand emergency lane.
A 2005 Chevrolet Aveo driven by a 45-year-old female from Roberts, Idaho, was traveling northbound on I-15 behind the semi.
The female steered to the left, went off the left shoulder, overcorrected back onto the highway and overturned.
Two passengers in the Aveo, a 23-year-old male and a 19-year-old female were ejected.
The male passenger succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The female driver and the female passenger were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.
The driver of the Aveo was wearing a seatbelt; neither of the passengers was wearing a seatbelt.
Idaho State Police were assisted by Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.
The roadway was blocked for approximately 3 hours.
